BARRE — Bridging the gap between the LGBTQ community and all other central Vermont communities, Rainbow Bridge Community Center opens Saturday, June 4, on North Main Street, Barre. Through fundraising and donations, the center will offer a place for social gatherings, luncheons, educational speakers, local artists, entertainment and musical performers. It will also feature computer workstations for students to do homework, receive job résumé training and for general use, as well as in-house pro-bono therapeutic counseling and one-on-one and/or group sessions to teens and adults. For more information, visit the website Facebook page (@rainbowbridgecommunitycenter), website www.rainbowbridgevt.com or call 802-622-0692.
