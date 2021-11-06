NORTH BENNINGTON — Jenifer Prouty Hoffman has been named the 2021 Realtor of the Year by the Vermont Association of Realtors. This recognition is the association’s highest honor recognizing a realtor member for outstanding commitment to clients, the community and their profession. She is principal broker/owner of Hoffman Real Estate in North Bennington and she was also named Realtor of the Year by the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors earlier this year.
