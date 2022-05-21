MENDON — The Red Clover Inn, a Rutland/Killington destination, has reopened for accommodations and private events. New owners Mark Allen and Venetia Riso continue to restore and reimagine the property. Innkeeper and wedding planner Carol Ryan has returned to oversee day-to-day operations and help organize events. In addition, much of the inn’s former staff, including the chef and musicians of the renowned Red Clover Jazz Trio, are available to host events once again. Lodging options are available at RedCloverInn.com online.
