BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross New Hampshire & Vermont Region recently welcomed two new board members and two new staff members.
Christa Corzatt, vice president of Human Resources for Fidelity Investments, and Eric Gagnon, assistant dean for Facilities Administration and Planning in the Larner College of Medicine’s Dean’s Office at the University of Vermont, both joined the Board of Directors.
Wendy Lapham was hired as regional chief communications officer, previously serving as a public information officer in K-12 public education. Lapham began her career as a reporter in Lamoille County.
James Segerson was hired as regional disaster officer, most recently serving as an interim senior disaster program manager in greater New York.
