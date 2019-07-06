MONTPELIER — Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak announced the creation of a restitution fund for Vermonters who fall victim to investment fraud.
The Department of Financial Regulation worked closely with the Legislature to create the fund, which is included in Senate Bill 131 (Act No. 57 of 2019).
It will allow fraud victims to recover a portion of their losses when full restitution is not available. Victims may apply for restitution within two years of receiving a final order.
The department intends to adopt rules, including an application process, by the end of the year.
