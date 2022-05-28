RANDOLPH — Gifford welcomes Camille Ricciardelli as the new Events and Activities manager for Strode Independent Living. Her role is to enable Strode residents to lead an active lifestyle, explore opportunities and become involved in the community in which they live.
A native of Bellingham, Washington, Ricciardelli worked as a program manager for the Hanover, New Hampshire, Parks and Recreation Department. While in Bellingham, she served as a program supervisor for the YMCA and was a recreation specialist for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.