MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Patty Richards and Dan Nelson to the newly established Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB). Richards will serve as chair and Nelson will fill one of four board member positions.
Richards has served as the general manager of Washington Electric Cooperative since 2013. Prior to WEC, she had two decades of experience with energy utilities, including 17 years at Burlington Electric Department.
Nelson currently serves as vice president of Technology and leads the Telecommunications and Information Technology teams at VELCO. He has 20 years of experience serving in management and director positions, including responsibility for conception, buildout and maintenance of VELCO's 1,600-mile fiber optic network. He earned his electrical engineering technology degree from Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center.
