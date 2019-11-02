RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement and the only hospital in Vermont to receive this recognition, according to a national study by Healthgrades, an online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
Rutland Regional once again was the only Vermont hospital to receive a Five-Star Rating for Total Hip Replacement and Joint Replacement Excellence Award for the second consecutive year (2019-2020); the only Vermont hospital to receive a Five-Star Rating for Total Knee Replacement for 10 consecutive years (2011-2020); and one of three hospitals to receive a Five-Star Rating for Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease for three consecutive years (2018-2020). And, for the first time, the hospital received a Five-Star Rating for Treatment of Sepsis (2020).
Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.