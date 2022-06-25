RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center announced it has achieved the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. This distinction places Rutland Regional among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the marketplace that connects people with the right doctor and hospital.
For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,173 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from July 2020 to March 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 399 hospitals outperformed their peers — based on their patients’ responses — to achieve this award.
Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures ranging from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms, to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs.
