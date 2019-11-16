RUTLAND — The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program has recognized Rutland Regional Medical Center as one of 88 participating hospitals to achieve meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2018.
Rutland Regional achieved the distinction on both the “All Cases” and “High Risk” Meritorious lists based on their outstanding composite quality score across eight clinical areas: mortality; unplanned intubation; ventilator >48 hours; renal failure; cardiac incidents; respiratory (pneumonia); SSI (surgical site infections); or urinary tract infection.
