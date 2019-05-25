RUTLAND — Rutland Integrative Health is relocating to 26 West St. and will begin seeing patients there May 29.
The integrative health clinic offers acupuncture, herbal therapy, naturopathic medicine, primary care, nutrition/dietary therapy, body work and wellness.
