Rutland Regional Medical Center welcomes Andrew C. Boyer, MD, to its Diagnostic Imaging Department.
Dr. Boyer is board-certified in radiology with a clinical expertise in breast and body imaging.
He graduated from the University of Vermont College of Medicine before completing his internship, residency and a fellowship in breast and body imaging at William Beaumont Hospital in Michigan.
