MONTPELIER — Eric Sandberg has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer of National Life Group. He previously held the title of Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, which he retains.
Before joining National Life, Sandberg was at Transamerica Aegon holding a variety of leadership positions, including Head of Asset/Liability Management, Chief Risk Officer for Employer Solutions and Head of Pricing on the Corporate Risk team.
