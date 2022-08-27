RUTLAND — Shelley Sayward, senior vice president and general counsel for Casella Waste Systems Inc., regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, was recently named the National Waste and Recycling Association Services Member of the Year as part of its 2022 Industry Leadership Awards.
Sayward was honored for playing an integral role in helping to shape much of the policy discussion on key industry issues throughout the Northeast.
