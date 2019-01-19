For AT&T New England customers affected by the government shutdown, you are eligible for flexible payment options to keep your phone, TV and internet service running.
Consumers who pay their bill on att.com can visit https://about.att.com/newsroom/2019/payment_plans_shutdown.html, and DIRECTV customers can find instructions on how to take advantage of payment options. Business and FirstNet customers should direct inquiries to their AT&T billing contact, which can be located on the account statement.
