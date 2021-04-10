The Department of Disabilities, Aging & Independent Living (DAIL) announced it has hired Laura Siegel for the role of Director of Deaf, Hard of Hearing, DeafBlind Services.
She has an MBA in Healthcare Management and was most recently the Deaf Independence Program Coordinator for the Vermont Center for Independent Living.
Her experience includes working with the Vermont Association of the Deaf and as a member of the Vermont Deaf, Hard of Hearing and DeafBlind Advisory Council in addition to providing direct services in a Designated Agency, the Perkins School for the Deaf and Blind and the Deaf Vermonters Advocacy Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.