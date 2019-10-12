SPRINGFIELD — The Black River Innovation Campus is receiving $50,000 as part of the Small Growth Accelerator Fund Competition. The annual competition provides funds to accelerators and incubators supporting entrepreneurs researching and developing STEM-related innovations.
BRIC, established in 2018, is a nonprofit organization focused on transitioning Springfield to a digital economy by leveraging the area’s 10-gigabit internet speed. The campus, located at the former Park Street School, will host an array of digital entrepreneurs and students learning code, software and other digital skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.