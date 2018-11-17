A new washing station at Sweetland Farm has made a big difference in produce production at the diversified vegetable operation in Norwich. The new covered structure includes concrete floors, designated working space, and potable water, and it’s a big step up from the folding tables that once attempted to do the same.
“It’s increased efficiency, increased produce cleanliness, and increases our control over pests entering this space,” says farm owner Norah Lake.
During the recent growing season, her seventh season farming, she had the equivalent of 155 full shares participating in her Community Supported Agriculture program. The shares offer a different mix of vegetables each week, all from her farm, where she grows over 100 varieties. Some of the shares last year were smaller half-size shares, but she does that math to figure out, in dollars, how many full shares they equate to. And she’s well on her way to her goal of 200 full shares.
The wash house was an important part of making progress toward her business goal, as was a recent purchase of additional acreage, increasing her land base from 87 acres of farm field to just under 200 acres of open field and mixed forest.
Both projects on Norah’s farm were made possible by a low-interest loan program for emerging working lands enterprises, called SPROUT. She borrowed $60,000 for her farm through the program, which the Vermont Community Loan Fund made available to help meet the capital needs of Vermont farms, food producers and processors, foresters, forest-products businesses, and others in the startup and early stages of operations.
SPROUT received startup support in 2016 through a grant from the Vermont Working Lands Enterprise Board. WLEB was created by an initiative signed into law in 2012 that acknowledged the strong desire among Vermonters to maintain a thriving working landscape. Community listening sessions conducted by the Vermont Council on Rural Development repeatedly showed that when Vermonters were asked what was important to them, protecting working lands was a primary answer. The response from the state legislature was the signing of this law, which has resulted in grant money and loan programs, like SPROUT, being directed at working lands enterprises, along with technical assistance and business planning support.
SPROUT offers low-interest loans, most of which are $60,000 or less, with 1-percent interest-only payments in the first two years, and then a 2-percent fixed rate thereafter. The VCLF’s Business Resource Center also coordinates assistance with business development and financial planning for its borrowers.
“SPROUT provides a powerful tool for emerging working lands businesses,” said VCLF Executive Director Will Belongia, who is also a member of WLEB but did not participate in voting for his own organization’s grant application.
VCLF has a long-standing history of supporting working-lands businesses. The organization offers general business loans, many of which have gone to working-lands businesses over the last 20 years, says Jake Ide, with VCLF. The organization underwrites loans in the same way any lender would, by looking for applicants with experience in their field of business, a solid business plan, and collateral to borrow against.
“But, there were lots of cool enterprises we couldn’t really help” because they didn’t quite meet the criteria, said Ide. Receiving the WLEB grant allowed VCLF to subsidize the cost of making these loans available to more emerging food, farm and forestry businesses. The support from the state-run board, which is funded by a $1.25 million appropriation, “allows us to do more,” added Ide. The loan fund, he says, is about access to capital, especially for businesses that don’t have access to funds from a traditional source.
AT VCLF, investors provide capital for loans at a lower interest rate than traditional investing, usually because they are aligned with the values of the organization and its projects. VCLF, in turn, is then able to offer lower-interest loans that pose less of a risk to emerging businesses that need the capital to grow. The interest paid on their loans is higher than the interest paid to their investors, and the difference funds VCLF’s programs. But in the case of SPROUT, the WLEB funds allow VCLF to offer loans at an even lower rate — 1 to 2 percent compared to 7 percent for their normal loans — while still covering their own costs for providing the program.
“SPROUT’s rates and terms give these working-lands businesses the runway of time and resources they need to grow and succeed,” says Raymond Lanza-Weil, also with VCLF. “SPROUT helps us extend financing and free business development services to entrepreneurs who otherwise wouldn’t qualify for a VCLF loan.”
Since its inception, WLEB has supported 184 agriculture and forestry projects, and has distributed over $5.3 million in funds. Initially, WLEB’s grant program was awarding grants to individual businesses, but more recently has started funding programs that provide services to numerous working-lands projects, such as Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and Vermont Land Trust, which both have technical assistance and farmland access programs.
Similarly, VCLF also works with multiple entrepreneurs: Since its inception in 2014, SPROUT has provided $400,000 in financing to 11 entrepreneurs, including Sweetland Farm.
“Working-lands businesses have always been a large part of the business being done in Vermont,” says Ide.
The Vermont Community Loan Fund has announced the second round of SPROUT. For more information on the loan program, contact Dan Winslow at (802) 224-9144 or dan@vclf.org or visit the website at www.investinvermont.org/borrowers/business/sprout.html.
