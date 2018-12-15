MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Sarah Squirrell to be the next commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.
Squirrell has experience in human services with a focus on Vermont’s young children and families. For the last two and half years, she was executive director for Building Bright Futures, a nonprofit that serves to monitor the state’s early care, health and education systems.
“I want to thank Governor Scott and Secretary Gobeille for the opportunity serve the Department of Mental Health,” said Squirrell. “When our children, family, friends and neighbors need mental health care they need access to a high-quality continuum of care that includes promotion, prevention, treatment and recovery. I look forward to working side by side with Deputy Commissioner, Mourning Fox and our state and community partners to advance solutions to improve our mental health system of care, and to always keep the needs of those we serve and their families at the center of our work."
