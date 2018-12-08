MONTPELIER — RSF Social Finance recently selected Flexible Capital Fund (Flex Fund) President Janice St. Onge, of Stowe, as one of 24 professionals for its Integrated Capital Institute, a program for practitioners to help philanthropies and investors deploy capital for social and environmental benefit.
“I hope to bring back to Vermont a network of people who are fundamentally rethinking the purpose of wealth and investing,” said St. Onge. “It is my hope that we can take action to use capital wisely to create a more just, fair and sustainable world.”
She is also a member of Vermont and Northern New England (NNE) Women’s Investors Networks and serves on the Clean Energy Development Fund Board and advisory board for the Small Business Development Center.
