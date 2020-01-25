MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets announces the availability of grant funds for the purpose of strengthening and improving the performance of Vermont’s specialty crop industries within local, domestic and international markets.
Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture crops (including honey, hops, and maple syrup) and nursery crops (including Christmas trees and floriculture).
Due by Feb. 26, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop to download the Request For Applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.