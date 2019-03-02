MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development honored the Preservation Trust of Vermont Executive Director Paul Bruhn and Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) Chief Executive Officer Jo Bradley for their efforts to grow Vermont’s economy.
The two Vermonters received the Agency’s Vermont Economic Advancement Award during the ThinkVermont Legislative Luncheon in Montpelier.
