CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College has been recognized among more than 550 colleges and universities as a top performer in the 2021 Sustainable Campus Index, achieving the top spot for sustainable food and dining, tying for second for sustainability curriculum, and ranking fourth overall among baccalaureate institutions. Sterling is the only higher education institution in Vermont to rank in the top 10.
A publication from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, the Sustainable Campus Index recognizes top-performing sustainable colleges and universities overall and in 17 impact areas, as measured by the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS). Sterling has achieved and maintained a STARS Gold Rating since 2015.
