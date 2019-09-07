CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College has been recognized as a top performer in the 2019 Sustainable Campus Index, placing No. 3 among baccalaureate institutions overall with a Gold rating and score of 78.3. The 2019 Sustainable Campus Index highlights top-performing sustainable colleges and universities overall and in 17 impact areas, as measured by the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS).
Sterling’s dedication to renewable energy, composting, waste reduction, sustainability literacy and locally-sourced food helped the college earn a top spot.
