BARRE — Ellie Tobin Stubbs, BFA, AWMA, Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. Financial Advisor, recently received the Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM (AWMA) designation.
She completed course work and an examination that covers the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, business and estate planning. Individuals with the AWMA designation must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold the Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct developed by the College for Financial Planning.
Stubbs graduated cum laude from Trinity College of Vermont with a degree in Business Administration. She has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.
