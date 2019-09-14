WATERBURY — SunCommon has been recognized as a “Best For The World” B Corp for environmental performance and sustainable business practices.
Employees recently volunteered to plant 1,200 trees in a local watershed area with Friends of the Winooski River. The company implemented a system to monitor and reduce fossil fuel emissions on its fleet of vehicles, and is transitioning to electric vehicles, as new vehicles are added. Its headquarters is a net positive building, producing more energy than it uses.
B Lab is a global nonprofit that certifies and supports Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good.
