RANDOLPH — Dawn Holman, MD, and her husband, Aleksandr Sokolovsky, DO, have joined Gifford after spending 20 years working together in private practice. They first met at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and have been married since 2001. Dr. Holman performs general surgery; her specialty is breast surgery, which includes biopsies and special reconstructive techniques. Dr. Sokolovsky also performs various types of general surgery, with his specialty being laparoscopic hernia surgery, which is minimally invasive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.