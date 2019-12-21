BARRE — CVMC President and Chief Operating Officer Anna Tempesta-Noonan, RN, received the first annual Partner of the Year award from Capstone Community Action’s Executive Director Sue Minter. The award was given to Noonan for her continued service and commitment to improving the lives of central Vermont families.
Both Central Vermont Medical Center and Capstone are members of THRIVE, Central Vermont’s Accountable Community for Health.
