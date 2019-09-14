RUTLAND — For the second time in three years, The Pines at Rutland completed a deficiency-free state survey, meaning all services provided at the facility meet or exceed all state and federal standards for quality care, safety, administration, food service, nursing care and patient rights.
This honor is in addition to being named one of the “Best Nursing Homes” for the 2017-18 year by U.S. News & World Report and one of the “Top 5 nursing and rehabilitation centers in the state” by the state of Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.