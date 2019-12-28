WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Village at White River Junction has been announced as the winner of the sixth annual Senior Housing News (SHN) Architecture & Design Awards for Assisted Living. More than 100 communities across the country and beyond submitted new construction and renovation projects, vying for top honors.
Features distinguishing The Village include promotion of cultural engagement with the wider local community, a program of public events and easy access to local arts, cultural and culinary establishments.
