WATERBURY — Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, announced the following transfer: Lt. Tara Thomas, commander of the Williston Field Station, to commander of the Technology Investigation Unit at Headquarters.
Her Vermont State Police career began in 1999 as a trooper at the Middlesex Barracks; in 2008, promoted to sergeant as the agency’s public information officer; in 2010, returned to the Middlesex Barracks as a detective sergeant with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations. She joined the Traffic Safety Division (now known as Special Operations) in March 2018; was promoted to lieutenant and commander of the Safety Programs Unit in December 2018; and served as the executive officer of Special Operations as the unit has evolved. She transferred to commander of the Williston Field Station in August 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.