RUTLAND — Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Claire Thompson has joined the company’s Rutland office as a realtor. She was born and raised in Rutland County, growing up on a 200-acre dairy farm. She attended Castleton University and then moved to New York City, accepting a position at a real estate firm in Manhattan with three offices and over 60 agents and brokers. She was recognized as the #1 agent within her first three months and continued to stay in the top 10 during her NYC career.
