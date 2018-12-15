SWANTON — Vermont Precision Tools, manufacturer of medical bur blanks for the OEM medical industry, and Vermont HITEC Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to workforce development, are accepting applications for a no-cost training program leading to guaranteed full-time jobs with Vermont Precision Tools upon successful completion. Up to 12 selected participants will attend a four-week program starting Feb. 4, 2019, with employment beginning March 4.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 6, 2019. Visit www.vthitec.org to complete the online application.
For more information, call 868-4246 or email creed@vermontprecisiontools.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.