EAST MONTPELIER — Eugene "Gene" Troia recently accepted the position of Twin Valley Senior Center executive director in East Montpelier. His civic experience includes East Montpelier Select Board member and he led a number of programs at Another Way to increase their community service and set up gleaning programs in Washington County helping provide meals for those in need.
