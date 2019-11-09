BV_TRORCaward.jpg

TRORC Executive Director Peter Gregory (left) and Regional Planner Kimberly Gilbert (right) accept an Impact Award from NADO President Scott Koons (middle) at the 2019 NADO Annual Training Conference in Reno, NV.

 Provided photo

WOODSTOCK — The Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission is a recipient of a 2019 National Association of Development Organizations Impact Award for its work in supporting the economic prosperity and interdisciplinary connections for the creative sector in the east central Vermont region.

