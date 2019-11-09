WOODSTOCK — The Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission is a recipient of a 2019 National Association of Development Organizations Impact Award for its work in supporting the economic prosperity and interdisciplinary connections for the creative sector in the east central Vermont region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.