ESSEX JUNCTION — Scott + Partners Architecture congratulates Kevin Trout on his promotion to principal and partner.
His 15 years of experience features recent work with the University of Vermont Central Campus Residence Hall and Cohen Hall for the Integrative Creative Arts. Other projects include the Glencliff Home in New Hampshire, the Garden Atrium at the UVM Medical Center, projects for the towns of Essex and Jericho, the Village of Essex Junction and restorations to several historic properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.