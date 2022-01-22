MORRISVILLE — In recognition of contributions provided by individuals toward the growth and success of Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire, David S. Silverman, President and Chief Executive Officer, announced the following promotions:
Melissa Greene, Human Resources Officer, Morrisville, to Senior Vice President; Sue Perry, Commercial Loan Officer II, North Conway, New Hampshire, to Senior Vice President; Paul Grogan, Facilities Manager, Morrisville, to Vice President; Mary Knapp, Information Security Officer, Berlin, to Vice President; Deb Marcoux, Accounting Manager, Morrisville, to Vice President; Melynda Miller, Residential and Consumer Loan Officer II, St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to Vice President; and Chandra Pollard, Residential and Consumer Loan Officer II, Berlin, to Vice President.
