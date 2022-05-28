MONTPELIER — Union Mutual was recently honored by the Vermont Department of Health and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports with a 2022 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award, GOLD Level. This is the company’s fourth consecutive top-tier wellness honor.
The annual Worksite Wellness Awards create a standard of excellence for initiatives and recognize Vermont employers’ efforts to enhance productivity, bolster a healthy environment and improve employee well-being.
