MONTPELIER — Union Mutual was represented by over 60 employees, independent agency partners, vendors, friends and family members at the Penguin Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Vermont on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Burlington Waterfront. The “Union Mutual Popsicles” set an event fundraising record with a grand total of over $131,500. The previous team fundraising record was $44,932, set by Union Mutual in 2019.
