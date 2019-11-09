WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is investing $1.4 billion in projects in 21 states to build and improve rural electric infrastructure. In Vermont, the Washington Electric Cooperative will receive $8,130,000 to finance distribution improvement projects, two transmission projects and a generation project. The Cooperative will build and improve 64 miles of line to serve 330 customers. The loan includes $168,000 for smart grid technologies.
Washington Electric serves approximately 11,460 members over 1,322 miles of line in Orange, Orleans, Washington and Caledonia counties in north central Vermont.
