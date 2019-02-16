ROYALTON — ValleyNet has chosen David Rottmayer as successor to Carole Monroe, who intends to retire and will continue to assist in a consulting role.
Rottmayer has over 30 years of telecom experience. “I’m very excited to help ValleyNet and ECFiber expand the availability of fiber-to-the-home service in the region.”
The ValleyNet nonprofit has been assisting the east central Vermont Telecommunications District (www.ecfiber.net) in financing, building and operating its fiber-to-the-home network in 24 municipalities.
