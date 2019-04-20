BURLINGTON — Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility announced Magic Hat will join the organization’s Champion Members. The support of Champion Members is critical to VBSR’s success fostering a business ethic that sets a high standard within the professional community by creating opportunities for peer education and networking.
Magic Hat, a Vermont brewery founded in 1994, continues to invest in community, including partnership with Vermont Foodbank and collaborations with HOPE Works, Big Heavy World and the Lake Champlain Committee. Through beer and special events, Magic Hat donated over $90,000 to nonprofits, as well as nearly 700 hours of paid employee time to volunteer efforts, in 2018.
