BURLINGTON — Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR), statewide, nonprofit business association, announced the 2022 recipients for awards that encourage and showcase the growth and impact of socially responsible business activity:
Curtiss Reed Jr., president of CRJ Consulting Group, L3C, and executive director, Vermont Partnership for Fairness & Diversity, with the VBSR Terry Ehrich Award for Lifetime Achievement:
— Mamava, with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award–Large Organization.
— Flexible Capital Fund, L3C, with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award–Small Organization.
— Emiliano Void, nuwave Equity Corp., with the VBSR Young Changemaker Award.
Visit vbsrawards.org to register for the 21st annual VBSR Awards Ceremony, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Basin Harbor, Vergennes.
