JOHNSON — For the third year in a row, Vermont Electric Co-op has received the Cigna Well-Being Award from the insurance company. The award recognizes the co-op’s emphasis on employee physical health, as well as social, emotional, environmental and financial well-being. VEC offers employees challenges and programs, including quarterly wellness challenges, annual allowances for the purchase of health-related items like exercise equipment or ski passes, and entry fees for running races.
