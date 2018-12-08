BURLINGTON — Kerrick Johnson has joined sustainable energy company VEIC’s leadership team as the new strategy and corporate affairs director.
Johnson has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, most recently as co-founder and chief ecosystem officer for Utopus Insights, a New York-based energy analytics startup acquired earlier this year by Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Prior to that, he served as vice president of Strategy and Communication for Vermont Electric Power Co. (VELCO).
