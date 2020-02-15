SOUTH BURLINGTON — Vermod, a zero-energy, modular and affordable home builder based in Wilder, won the Best of the Best Innovation Award at Efficiency Vermont’s Better Building by Design Conference.
The two-bedroom home features a two-box “T” configuration, LED lighting, triple-paned windows, energy efficient appliances and heat pump technology. With these construction methods, this very small home takes very little energy for heating and cooling making it affordable for the long-term.
The home also focuses on access to public transportation, amenities and community spaces, is designed for aging in place and the landscape design has led to the property becoming a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation.
