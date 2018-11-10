NEW YORK CITY — ReadyNation convened for the Global Business Summit on Early Childhood to better understand how businesses could help advance care for children.
Vermont's delegation of five business professionals included: Emily Blistein, Let’s Grow Kids; Gina Kelley, VELCO; Mary Evslin, former energy and technology business leader; Newell Lessell, Chroma Technology; Nicole Junas Ravlin, People Making Good PR.
"The summit was an amazing opportunity to bring our goal of high-quality early care to the national stage, and position Vermont's business leaders as champions for the cause," explains Blistein. "Investing in our youngest children allows parents to enter the workforce today while leveling the skills gap for all Vermont children as they grow. This is a crucial foundation for ensuring a vibrant future for Vermont.”
For more information or to get involved, visit letsgrowkids.org.
