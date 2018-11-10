WEBSTERVILLE — Vermont Creamery’s fresh and aged cheeses earned international recognition recently, taking home seven World Cheese Awards at the annual competition held this year in Bergen, Norway.
Bonne Bouche and Bijou both won gold, herb goat cheese took silver, and Coupole, classic goat cheese, pepper goat cheese and cranberry orange & cinnamon goat cheese all won bronze.
“It is a great honor to be recognized seven times over by the Guild of Fine Food, especially amongst so many outstanding cheesemakers,” said Adeline Druart, president of Vermont Creamery. “Behind these accolades is a truly dedicated, passionate team of makers committed to perfecting their craft as we continue to grow our business.”
This is the third World Cheese Award for Bonne Bouche and Bijou, the fourth for Coupole and the third for classic goat cheese.
To view the results, visit https://gff.co.uk/.
