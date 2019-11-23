MIDDLEBURY — The 104th annual meeting of the Vermont Farm Bureau (VFB) included awards to Vermont’s top farmers, panel discussions by top agricultural experts on the future of farming and land management, and a review of the top issues facing Vermont’s farming community in the coming year.
The 2019 Century Farm Award was presented to The Parsons’ Farm in Richford, established in 1919 by William Galusha Parsons, honoring owners of a successful farm operation for 100 years or more.
The 2019 President's Award was presented to Vermont Sen. Robert Starr of North Troy for his unwavering support and commitment to agriculture at the State House.
The 2019 Wallace Award honoring distinguished lifetime service to agriculture, was presented to Jacques and Pauline Couture of Couture’s Sugar House in Orleans County.
