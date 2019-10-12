MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) announced grants totaling $305,929 for eight projects to benefit Vermont fruit, vegetable and value-added producers and increase consumer access to locally produced food. These grants were awarded to seven agricultural organizations to undertake a range of technology development, research, education, marketing and program-building projects. The grants will leverage an additional $203,468 in matching funds.
Food Connects in the Upper Valley ($45,000); UVM College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Vermont Apiary Inspection Program ($52,000); UVM Extension Vegetable & Berry Team ($32,785); UVM Department of Plant and Soil Science ($20,000); UVM Extension Vegetable & Berry Team ($47,584); UVM Department of Plant and Soil Science ($23,805); Vermont Quince Company ($10,000); Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets ($74,755).
